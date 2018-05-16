Here are all the bridesmaids of Meghan Markle and Priyanka Chopra is not on the list

Priyanka Chopra is not on the list of bridesmaids for the Royal Wedding. Priyanka Chopra is not on the list of bridesmaids for the Royal Wedding.

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just a few days away and while Meghan’s close friend and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has made it to the guest list, she hasn’t found a place in Meghan’s list of bridesmaids.

The bridesmaids of Meghan Markle include Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge (Prince William and Catherine’s daughter), Miss Florence van Cutsem (Prince Harry’s goddaughter), Miss Zalie Warren (Prince Harry’s goddaughter), Miss Remi Litt (Meghan Markle’s goddaughter), Miss Rylan Litt (Meghan Markle’s goddaughter) and Miss Ivy Mulroney.

The Royal Wedding is all set to take place on May 19.

Priyanka Chopra has often spoken about her close friendship with Meghan Markle. Recently, when Meghan found a place in the TIME’s list of 100 most influential people, it was Priyanka who wrote a testimonial for her. Priyanka and Meghan became friends while they both were shooting for Quantico and Suits, respectively, in Canada. They have often featured on each other’s Instagram profile.

Meghan chose not to have a maid of honour for the wedding as she did not want to single out any of her friends for the task. Jason Knauf, communications secretary to Prince Harry, said, “She has a very close knit group of friends and did not want to choose one over the other.”

The Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. Recently, there have been many reports over the attendance of Meghan Markle’s father at the wedding. Earlier, it was said that he will walk her down the aisle but at this point, there are reports suggesting that he won’t be seen at the wedding.

