Priyanka Chopra reveals her New Year celebration plans

Priyanka Chopra is in India right now and the actress is set to ring in the New Year in Goa with her family and friends. The 34-year-old star, who has been busy filming the season two of her TV show Quantico in New York, is looking forward to spend quality time with her loved ones, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“My plan for New Year’s Eve is to hang out with my friends and family. I’m going to be in Goa, India because I have a home there. So I intend to be awake into the wee hours of the night,” Priyanka said.

The “Bajirao Mastani” star says she rarely makes New Year resolutions as it is tough for her to stick to them, but plans to have a healthier lifestyle in 2017.

“I usually don’t make New Year’s resolutions because I end up breaking them by the third of January. But this year I decided I’m going to get a lot healthier. I’ve always been dependent on my metabolism for my body and my weight, but I want to quit coffee, I want to sleep well, I want to be able to go to the gym. Those are my resolutions — I’m pretty sure I won’t be able to keep up with them but I’m going to try,” she said.

On work front Priyanka will next be seen in the role of antagonist Victoria Leeds in “Baywatch” movie along side Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. The actress, whose last Bollywood outing was “Jai Gangaajal,” also plans to do at least two Hindi films in the coming year.