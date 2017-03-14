Priyanka Chopra reveals her first celebrity crush and why she is ‘not someone who looks for love.’ Watch video

Priyanka Chopra appeared on the cover page of Marie Claire for their next issue. Priyanka Chopra appeared on the cover page of Marie Claire for their next issue.

Priyanka Chopra, a Bollywood actor who has gone on to become an international star, is turning heads with her new Marie Claire magazine cover. The magazine describes her as somebody who can kick some butts, and we cannot agree any less. While she is keeping the West on the tip of her toes, she also spoke about her love life to the magazine.

In an interview to Marie Claire, the actor said, “‘I’m not someone who looks for love. I don’t believe in making it happen. My life has been shaped by so many serendipitous moments so far, I feel like, Why screw with a good thing?” Priyanka became a known face in the West with her American show Quantico. Now, the actor is prepping up for her Hollywood release, Baywatch in which she plays the character of Victoria Leeds, the main antagonist.

More from the world of Entertainment:

In the interview, PeeCee also said that in her life she is her own decision maker and her parents have been a huge support to her. While speaking about their encouragement, Priyanka said her inherent sense of confidence comes from her parents who would always tell her that she could make the biggest mistake in the world, which might even be killing someone, and still come to them asking for help, because no matter what, they will still try to fix it.

In a video shared by the 34-year-old actor, she also spoke about her first celebrity crush Tupac Shakur. She also described how ‘freakishly flexible’ she is.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post:

The actor’s Marie Claire magazine appearance has been lauded by many Bollywood celebrities too. It has become the talk of the town ever since the actor shared it on her Instagram and Twitter account. Uday Chopra, one of the Priyanka’s co-stars wrote, “There is some kind of unstoppable force in you PC! You amaze me on a daily basis.”

Check Uday Chopra’s tweet:

@priyankachopra @marieclaire There is some kind of unstoppable force in you PC! You amaze me on a daily basis #Supergirl — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) March 13, 2017

Also read | Priyanka Chopra to produce first Sikkimese film, Pahuna

Her Hollywood debut is one of the much awaited films of the year. It is not just Hollywood but even Bollywood which has its eyes on this desi girl, especially after Deepika Padukone’s smashing debut with xXx Return of Xander Cage.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd