Priyanka Chopra remembers her father on his birth anniversary: You will always be my hero

Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional post on her late father’s birth anniversary. Priyanka Chopra shares an emotional post on her late father’s birth anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra’s tattoo on her wrist which reads ‘daddy’s little girl’ says a lot about the love for her late father, Ashok Chopra. Be it a difficult situation or any happy occasion, PeeCee always has her father on her mind and in her heart. It’s been more than four years since she lost him, still her various social media posts suggest that the Quantico actor feels the void of his absence in life. On Wednesday, on the occasion of her father’s birth anniversary, Priyanka once again remembered him as she shared an old photo from her family album which had her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth Chopra and late father Ashok Chopra in it.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Love you guys mostest. #happybirthdaydaddy @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89 #LtColAshokChopra ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #familyfirst.” Earlier in the day she also posted a photo of a cake which had, “Happy Birthday Dad” written on it. “We miss you dad. Happy birthday. You will always be my hero. Always celebrated. ❤️🙌🏼👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 🎂@madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89,” read the caption of the photo. Priyanka lost her father in June 2013 after he lost his battle with cancer.

Priyanka’s love for her family is the only relationship in her life which the global star has been vocal about. No matter how busy she is with her work, the Bajirao Mastani actor never fails to make time for her family on important occasions. Last month, the actor flew back to her home sweet home to be with mommy Madhu and brother Siddharth on her birthday.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon start the shoot for the third season of Quantico, in which she essays the role of a CIA officer Alex Parrish. She might also sign her next Bollywood movie with Sanjay Leela Bhansali which will also star Irrfan in a pivotal role. The film is reportedly titled Gustakhiyan. However, no official confirmation has been made about the project by the director and the actors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd