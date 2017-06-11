Priyanka Chopra remembers father on death anniversary: Miss you Dad, see photos

Priyanka Chopra shared some throwback photographs of her young dad on the Instagram account. Priyanka Chopra shared some throwback photographs of her young dad on the Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra has come a long way in her career but she is still Daddy’s little girl. The actor paid an emotional tribute to her father Ashok Chopra on his fourth death anniversary. After sharing an emotional message on the occasion yesterday, Priyanka shared some throwback photographs of her young dad on the Instagram account. The actor also shared a video where she can be seen conducting ‘shanti puja’ in the memory of her late father. The actor captioned the video, “Shanti Puja at home. #familytime❤️ #daddyslilgirl #june10.”

Priyanka went down memory lane and shared a lovely picture of her whole family. Going by this picture, a 17-yearl old Priyanka is seen posing with her family after winning Miss World title. The actor captioned the picture as, “Family. Beautiful. Together. One. @madhuchopra @siddharthchopra89 #Dad.” She also shared another picture where her dad can be seen giving a red rose to her mother Madhu Chopra. Another picture shows a young Priyanka in the lap of her father. The actor captioned this picture as, “Sing to me one more time. #daddyandI miss u dad.”

Ashok Chopra died in 2013 after battling with cancer for four years. His death left a huge vacuum in Priyanka’s life. During the time of her father’s death, Priyanka was at the peak of her professional career. A doctor in Indian Army, Priyanka’s father retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel. Earlier this year when Priyanka’s Marathi film Ventilator won three awards at 64th National Film Awards, Priyanka told IANS that she wanted to make this film for her father.

