Priyanka Chopra: I was in a very committed relationship but since almost a year, I’ve been single

There is no stopping our very own global sensation Priyanka Chopra. She became a household name abroad with her stellar act as Alex Parrish in Quantico and wowed fans even more in the hit franchise Baywatch. With two more Hollywood films in her kitty currently, her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood has been nothing but smooth.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the usually tight-lipped actor opened up about her relationship status. And not just that, she even accepted being in a very committed relationship in the past year. Here’s what she said, ” Right now, I’m single. Of course, I’ve been double ya! What do you think I’m a saint? But recently, I’ve been single. Let’s just say that! I’ve been single after a really really long time. I get a lot of attention. But I don’t know what to do with it. Of course, I like it. I’m a girl and I’m vain.”

Also, when the Baywatch actor was asked if she dated anyone in America, the actor responded in the affirmative. She also specified that it wasn’t any of her Quantico co-stars because all of them are married. And on being further probed if she found anyone interesting in the past year, Priyanka said, “No, I haven’t. I’m a serial monogamist. I was in a very committed relationship. But since almost a year, I’ve been single. I’ve met a bunch of people. I’ve gone out with people. I let someone woo me but no… My mind hasn’t exploded, not yet!”

On the work front, apart from A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?, Priyanka has been bankrolling regional films with her home production Purple Pebble Pictures. The actor is also in between choosing scripts for her come back to Bollywood.

