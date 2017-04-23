Priyanka Chopra parties with Gully Boy Ranveer Singh, praises his ‘rhyme game’. See pics

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra relive Dil Dhadakne Do moment with Zoya Akhtar. Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra relive Dil Dhadakne Do moment with Zoya Akhtar.

Priyanka Chopra is back in town, and of course, a party with her industry friends was a must. The actor was welcomed by her fans and media at the airport amid great enthusiasm, and to top it all, her close friends – Ranveer Singh and Zoya Akhtar – made a point to meet her as soon as possible, before she heads out to work on her production venture. Ranveer shared a picture with Zoya Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra, giving us a major throwback to the trio’s Dil Dhadakne Do days.

Ranveer and Priyanka’s films together have been quite interesting. While in Gunday, they showcased sweet romance, in Dil Dhadakne Do, they gave sibling goals while playing a brother and a sister, who are together through thick and thin of life. Their last outing as actors was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Bajirao Mastani, in which they played husband and wife – Bajirao and Kashibai.

In a tweet, Priyanka wrote, “Good to see u Ran… as always.. and BTW your rhyme game last night was on point,” which makes us wonder if Ranveer showcased his rap skills to the Baywatch actor. Ranveer is prepping up for his role in Gully Boy, directed by Zoya. The film is based on the life of rapper Naezy aka Naved Shaikh from Kurla slum in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has taken an off from her busy schedule post the wrap-up of the second season of her hit American TV show Quantico. She would soon begin promotions for her Hollywood debut Baywatch, also starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. However, in a recent interview, the actor mentioned that she wasn’t sure if the entire star-cast would come to India for the film’s promotions.

