Zee Cine Awards 2018: When Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh relived Dil Dhadakne Do days

The awards night in Bollywood is no less than a festival for the celebrities of the tinsel town. The red carpet appearances, the glittery performances and all the naach-gaana add up to the festivities of the Indian Award shows. Something similar happened at the Zee Cine Awards 2018 on Tuesday evening when the who’s who of Bollywood came together to celebrate the work of Hindi cinema in the year 2017.

The live wire of Bollywood Ranveer Singh, global icon Priyanka Chopra and the ‘jhakaas’ actor Anil Kapoor got on the stage and relived their 2015 release Dil Dhadakne Do memories and also took the audience on a nostalgia trip with their foot-tapping dance on the tunes of “Gallan Goodiyaan”. Priyanka shared a moment from the night on her Instagram account and captioned her picture with Anil and Ranveer as, “#DDDReunion on stage! Never a dull moment with these two @anilskapoor @ranveersingh.” The Quantico star shook a leg after receiving the Global Icon Award.

6: Ranveer Singh , @priyankachopra and @AnilKapoor on stage dancing to gallan goodiyaan #ZeeCineAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/McQP3a8kNW — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 19, 2017

Updates | 29: Ranveer Singh preforming at the Zee Cine Awards 2018 #ZeeCineAward2018 pic.twitter.com/CmKLstw0f9 — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 19, 2017

The fireworks from his performance 😍♥️ pic.twitter.com/mRpAzNMRJL — Ranveer Singh TB (@RanveerSinghtbt) December 19, 2017

Also, Shah Rukh Khan who got a special award for his contribution to the cinema and TV industry spoke on receiving the award and promised the audience that it would not be his Lifetime Achievement speech. In the speech, Shah Rukh mentioned how he thought he would be working for only one or two years in the showbiz world and how he is obliged on being recognised for his work for over 25 years in the industry.

Video : King @iamsrk gets an award for his contribution to the film and TV industry over the last 25 years #ZeeCineAwards2018 #ZeeCineAwards #RjAlok pic.twitter.com/HoMG9NBD28 — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) December 19, 2017

Congratulations @iamsrk for receiving an award in honour of completing 25 years in the film industry! We ❤ You To Infinity And Beyond.. #ZeeCineAwards2018 #ZeeCineAwards #SRK #ShahRukhKhan SRK KING OF INDIAN CINEMA pic.twitter.com/GROkdudzdv — E(sha)hrukh Khan ✨ (@IamEshaSRK) December 19, 2017

Another impactful performance came from the dancing star of Bollywood Shahid Kapoor and Tiger Zinda Hai actor Katrina Kaif who showed off her Swag on the hit number “Swag Se Swagat” from her film. Earlier in the day, choreographer Marzi shared a video of Shahid rehearsing with the crew of Shaimak Davar. The video was a proof of how Shahid is still on the top of the game when it comes to dancing.

And here is a third sneak peek from @shahidkapoor ‘s rocking performance at @ZeeCineAwards , shared by @Shiamakofficial ! 😍😍❤ pic.twitter.com/NdhY2yS9Mf — Shahid Kapoor Online (@Shahid_Online) December 20, 2017

Instagram| Katrina Kaif makes sure she knows her steps before hitting the stage yesterday! 🔥 #ZeeCineAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/XYzPSZOwcE — Katrina Kaif Fans (@KatrinaKaifTeam) December 20, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar also put their best foot forward and sizzled on the stage of Zee Cine Awards 2018. Comedian Sunil Grover dressed up like a woman to entertain the audience and Rohit Shetty took the podium as the host of the evening.

