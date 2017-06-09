Priyanka Chopra releases the quirky first look poster of her second Marathi production Kaay Re Rascala, see photos

Continuing her stint in regional cinema with her production house Purple Pebble Pictures, Bollywood’s international babe Priyanka Chopra is all set to produce her second Marathi film, Kaay Re Rascala. The Baywatch star tweeted the first look poster of the film, saying, “Full steam ahead on @purplepebblepic’s 2nd Marathi production #KaayReRascala – a hilarious family entertainer releasing July 14 @chopramm5”.

Kaay Re Rascala poster reveals the names of its two lead characters — Raja and Guddu and tells us its release date set for July 14. The comedy film will be directed by first-timer I Giridharan Swamy, who has been a cinematographer in two Marathi films, Mee Aani U and Well Done Bhalya. There is a lot of curiosity in the Marathi film industry about this new surprise from Priyanka especially because her previous film Ventilator not only stirred the box-office but also impressed the critics and won a National Award.

In the meantime, Priyanka also shared an Instagram photo which showcases her in a fix as she is in the middle of choosing the script for her next venture. The caption reads, “What’s gonna be next..I love them all.. #scriptnights #homework #champagneproblems #mumbaidiaries #globalentertaimment #crosscontinentalchoices”. Looks like the Quantico actor is finding it difficult to stick to one script because she loves all of them. Guess we have to wait to find out which Bollywood filmmaker wins the bet in getting Priyanka on board. Her hashtag “#champagneproblems” is also making us wonder if it is because of the effect of champagne.

The scripts could also be a hint for her rumoured collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As per speculations, PeeCee is considering to co-produce Bhansali’s next film, which would mark her debut as a producer in Bollywood. A report in Mid Day quoted a source saying, “In all likelihood, Priyanka’s trip (to India) will culminate in the project being locked. An official announcement, however, will be made only after the male lead is cast.” Names like Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are said to be considered for the film.

