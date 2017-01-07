Priyanka Chopra set to produce a Nepalese-Sikkimese film titled Paua

Priyanka Chopra recently became brand ambassador of Assam tourism. Priyanka Chopra recently became brand ambassador of Assam tourism.

Priyanka Chopra has proved her mettle as a model, actor and singer. She is also going out of the box in terms of her film productions and making some really brave choices. The actor, who aims at supporting the best of regional cinema, is set to bankroll a Nepalese-Sikkimese film titled Paua, which means guest. According to Deccan Chronicle, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra announced her next production, which revolves around how parents get separated from their children during socio-political crisis.

Priyanka had this project on mind for the last three years, ever since she shot for Mary Kom in the north-eastern part of India. But the plan could not materialise then. Recently, the government of Assam roped in Priyanka as the brand ambassador of the state tourism. The Bollywood star even attended a tourism event on 26th December 2016, in Guwahati.

According to sources, the Chopras are also planning to explore the regional languages of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in their productions. Earlier, Priyanka’s company – the Purple Pebble Pictures – produced a Marathi film (Ventilator) and a Bhojpuri film (Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi). Now, her banner is gearing up for the release of Sarvann, a Punjabi film starring ace Punjabi actor and singer Amrinder Gill. The film is scheduled to release on January 13.

During her recent visit to India, Priyanka made sure she took time off to promote Sarvann. She was seen on the sets of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show too. On the work front, Priyanka will be seen making her Hollywood debut with Baywatch. She is presently shooting for the second season of Quantico.

