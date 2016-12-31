Quantico star Priyanka Chopra to present at 74th Golden Globes 2017

Priyanka Chopra will present at the 74th Golden Globe Awards along with stars like Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna and Sienna Miller. Priyanka Chopra will present at the 74th Golden Globe Awards along with stars like Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna and Sienna Miller.

Priyanka Chopra might be wrapping up her successful 2016 but her calendar for the next year is getting locked already. The Bollywood beauty is set to make starry red carpet appearance again.

The 34-year-old actress has made a successful international debut with American show Quantico and also stars in the movie adaptation of Baywatch which releases next year.

Priyanka, who also presented at this year’s Oscar awards, confirmed the news by re-tweeting a post on the official Twitter account of the Golden Globe Awards, which read, “We’re also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards.”

The Bajirao Mastani star will help announce the winners in movies and TV during the event on January 8 along with actresses Amy Schumer, Zoe Saldana and Brie Larson, who are also among presenters for the Golden Globes.

We’re also pleased to announce Timothy Olyphant, Justin Theroux, and @priyankachopra as presenters for the 74th Golden Globe Awards. pic.twitter.com/7n57woZ2EJ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 30, 2016

Other presenters include Drew Barrymore, Steve Carell, Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Anna Kendrick, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna, Sienna Miller, Mandy Moore, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Pine, Eddie Redmayne, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Theroux, Milo Ventimiglia, Sofia Vergara and Reese Witherspoon.

Jimmy Fallon has been tapped to host the awards show live from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Meryl Streep, an eight-time Golden Globe winner, will be honored at the show this year with the Cecil B DeMille Award.