Priyanka Chopra becomes Prague tourist guide for her fans, shares mesmerising photo of her vacation

After spending some quality time with her family and close friends, Priyanka Chopra has headed for a much-needed vacation. The actor is having a great time in Prague and is playing a tourist guide to her fans by sharing some pictures of the beautiful locales of the city. And by the way, not just her holiday but you would also love what she wore on the first day of her vacation. Priyanka has already added many magnificent stories to her life but it seems she has appetite for many, many more. We totally want to know what she would do next during her holiday. From posing next to Vltava river and the scenic Charles Bridge, Priyanka made sure that the beautiful city which is second to none when it comes to beauty forms the perfect backdrop to her pictures.

Before heading for vacations, the actor became one of the celebrities to lend their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Clean India Campaign. She shared a picture of a graffiti on the streets of Mumbai in which the actor can be seen in her Mary Kom avatar. The actor wrote, “Change begins at home and I’m proud to be featured as part of this wall art in Mumbai by @viacom18. I think art in public places in the form of wall paintings, graffiti or murals brings joy and drives all of us to keep the area clean and contribute to the beauty of our surroundings. May it serve as a gentle reminder to work towards a #ChakachakMumbai! #SwachhBharatAbhiyan”

Meanwhile, the actor is busy reading three Bollywood scripts. Priyanka has zeroed down the script of a biopic on legendary poet Sahir Ludhianvi, which would be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

