Priyanka Chopra gets emotional on her parents’ wedding anniversary, shares pic with nostalgic message

As much as Priyanka Chopra loves coming back to India, she never misses a point to keep in touch with her family too. On her parent’s wedding anniversary today, the Quantico star, whom we all know was quite close to her late father, got nostalgic and wrote some heartfelt. PeeCee shared a throwback picture on Instagram wishing them on the day and saying that ‘nothing will fill his void’.

Priyanka, shared a picture from her parents’ wedding day to wish them. She posted, “Happy anniversary Ma and Dad. Nothing will fill his void @chopramm2001 but here’s to wonderful memories that we’ll never forget. I love u mom!”

After suffering from prolonged cancer, Priyanka’s father, Dr. Ashok Chopra had passed in June 2010, at the age of 62.

Priyanka’s closeness to her father has been proved time and again when she shared emotional posts remembering him. The 34-year-old actress even has a tattoo ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ inked on her wrist, which is in his handwriting.

Priyanka has maintained a strong relationship with her family, including her younger brother, Siddharth Chopra. Having no filmi background, she describes herself as a self-made woman. Her mother, Madhu Chopra, a well-established gynaecologist in Bareilly, gave up her practice to support Priyanka as she embarked upon her film career.

Earlier also, Priyanka had claimed that she never leaves home without her late father’s lucky charm necklace. She wears it almost every day.

“I feel like I’m carrying my family and my country with me wherever I go,” she said in an interview, adding that it makes her feel rooted.

The Quantico actor, is currently awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut Baywatch, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

