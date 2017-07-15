Priyanka Chopra on skipping IIFA 2017: I wanted to spend birthday with family

Priyanka Chopra says the reason for her no IIFA show is her birthday, which is on July 18. Priyanka Chopra says the reason for her no IIFA show is her birthday, which is on July 18.

Having taken Indian cinema to a global platform, there was a natural buzz around actor Priyanka Chopra’s attendance at International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which are deemed more global than any other film award as they travel to different countries every year.

But a few days ago it was reported that because Priyanka now considers herself a “Hollywood star” she thought it is best to stay away from the award ceremony, currently taking place in New York. The actor, who is back home from the US, addressed the rumour at a press conference held on Friday evening for her latest Marathi production Kay Rey Rascalaa.

Looking unsettled about the question, Priyanka first shot back at the reporter, “Does every actor attend every award every year? Has every actor gone to this award? Do you also ask them this question?” A few seconds later, she laughed and added the reason for her no IIFA show is her birthday, which is on July 18.

Her reaction came after a reporter had already quizzed her on not being in New York with the Hindi film industry, including superstar Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have headlined the IIFA this year.

“I always do the opposite. I never do normal. Normal is boring. It’s my birthday and I am going out with my family and friends. For me, this year doing this was more important and IIFA is happening around that time. I wanted to spend time with my family because we don’t get to be with each other much while juggling between Mumbai, Pune and the US. I think I deserve a five-six day break,” Priyanka said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd