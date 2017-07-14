Priyanka Chopra on her global recognition: I don’t have problem introducing myself as an Indian actor

Priyanka Chopra shared on how she felt with all the attention she was garnering in other countries. Priyanka Chopra shared on how she felt with all the attention she was garnering in other countries.

Priyanka Chopra is back to India with a bang. All this while, when PeeCee was away in the US, shooting for her upcoming Hollywood projects, every tiny detail from her films’ sets made headlines back home for her. While she might be giving the IIFA 2017 a miss, she is making her presence felt in New York in a different manner. We read how all the Indian actors are reacting on seeing Priyanka’s face on almost all the billboards at the Times Square, and this is surely something to be proud of.

Priyanka, who is currently in Mumbai, addressed the media at a press conference. She was asked to share on how she felt with all the attention she was garnering in other countries, the global star said, “It is not easy to go to another country and start work, that too an entitlement. Wherever I go, I go without entitlement. I don’t go with a mind frame that because I am someone I need a certain kind of treatment. I am an artiste, and when I go to another country I have no problem introducing myself as – ‘I’m Priyanka Chopra and I am an Indian actor’, to people. So I think, it is not difficult, but I have always only spoken about my achievements, I have strived to be where I am and this is the result.”

On the work front when she was asked if it is true that she is collaborating with Madhuri Dixit for a project. She said, “I am developing a lot of things. As soon as I finalise something, I will definitely share it with you all. Nothing is finalised yet. I have spent about a year developing a lot of things, as I said, in Hindi, in English and regional, I want to tell a lot of stories, digitally. There are many opportunities, which direction I’ll pick. I’ll share with you when I finalised.”

The Baywatch star, undoubtedly is working very hard and is garnering all the appreciation for her work, but is she satisfied with what she has received? “I am never satisfied with anything”, Priyanka said, hinting at how she is trying to do much more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd