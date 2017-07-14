Priyanka Chopra on becoming an Academy Awards member: Grateful for including diverse people from around the world

Priyanka Chopra was one of the Bollywood actors who was invited to become members of the committee of Academy Awards. Priyanka Chopra was one of the Bollywood actors who was invited to become members of the committee of Academy Awards.

Priyanka Chopra along with a dozen of Indian actors like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and likes have been invited to become members of the committee of Academy Awards, the Oscars. Priyanka is currently in India to celebrate her birthday, also promoted her second production, Kay Re Rascala. She held a press conference with her mother, Madhu Chopra today. After the conference PeeCee was asked on how she felt being an esteemed member of the Oscars. Priyanka, expressed the importance of the Academy which includes a diverse section of people from around the world.

“They invited me and I said yes. It was that simple. But I am grateful to the Academy for including such a diverse amount of people from around the world. They ask us our opinions when we are the member of the Academy. I am very clear about my views and opinion and it is that the Academy opens itself upto nominations for foreign language films outside of just one category,” Priyanka said.

The actor further added to the fact that how it was necessary that the Academy recognises talent and films from around the world in more than one category. She added, “I hope that is something which happens because there are so many films which come from the world, even Indian films, where our talent has won awards, it has been for films not made by India, because the opportunities are less. I hope that is something that changes and I hope I can contribute to that.”

