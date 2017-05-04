Priyanka Chopra on attending UNICEF gala in South Africa: This is very close to my heart, see pics

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture on her Instagram account. Priyanka Chopra shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Priyanka Chopra will attend UNICEF’s gala fundraising event in South Africa to raise awareness about violence against children. The inaugural event on May 6 will also bring together a slew of personalities from across the world to show their support to the cause. Priyanka who recently attended Met Gala fundraising event in New York is in Zimbabwe and shared her excitement to support the cause. The actor took to Twitter and shared, “Follow my insta stories for live updates of my #Unicef trip in Zimbabwe.Violence against children is a violation to humanity. #EndViolence.”

Priyanka also shared a picture from Zimbabwe on her Instagram account. Going by the picture, Priyanka is seen with volunteers and other officials. The actor captioned the picture as, “It’s the end of a long day of travel from NYC to Harare but I’m not tired…. In fact, I’m energized, waiting for dawn to break so I can set out on the journey of discovery that these amazing women and men have laid out for me. Meet Team @Unicef. Their passion and compassion is contagious and their hard work and dedication evident in everything I have just seen and heard in our meeting.

Follow my insta stories for live updates of my #Unicef trip in Zimbabwe.Violence against children is a violation to humanity. #EndViolence pic.twitter.com/ZFW8VGlVRB — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 4, 2017

We are here in Harare Zimbabwe on a field visit in the first part of my trip to Africa as part of our efforts to #EndViolence against Children. I’m looking forward to tomorrow and the opportunity to meet the courageous young survivors, their amazing caregivers and the teams that wake up every day and try to make the world a better place… one child at a time.

I want to take you all on this journey with me, real time, and I hope you will join me here on these pages to bring awareness to some very important issues. Like, share, comment… do something. This is so very close to my heart, and know that every action (big or small) counts.”

