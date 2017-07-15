Priyanka Chopra on AR Rahman concert controversy: It’s very rude

Priyanka Chopra commented on the ongoing controversy around AR Rahman’s UK concert. Priyanka Chopra commented on the ongoing controversy around AR Rahman’s UK concert.

Reacting to the backlash received by Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman for singing Tamil songs at a UK concert recently, actor-singer Priyanka Chopra has called the concert-goers’ response rude. Music lovers, who attended Rahman’s concert in Wembley, London on July 8, walked out when he performed mostly his Tamil songs and not enough of his Hindi ones. They are now demanding refunds. The angered fans, mostly North Indians, had taken to Twitter to express their disappointment at the Oscar-winner.

When asked about her take on the issue, Priyanka, who is a musician too, told reporters here, “That’s very rude. I don’t have much knowledge about it so, I can’t comment further because if I say something, you guys will write a lot. So, all I will say is that it was rude.”

At the concert, Rahman, who hails from Chennai and is called ‘Mozart of Madras’, accepted the award on stage with a speech in Tamil. To his Bollywood fans, he is known for all the Hindi film albums but Rahman has composed award-winning music in various other languages including Tamil. He made his debut in cinema in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil film, Roja for which he received the National Award for best music direction. From Gentleman, Bombay to O Kadhai Kanmani, Rahman has created some of the most beautiful albums in Tamil. He also worked on the Hindi albums of above mentioned films when they were remade in Bollywood. Besides Tamil and Hindi, Rahman, over his more than two decade-long career in cinema, has been much loved for his work in Telugu, Malayalam and English.

