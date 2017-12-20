Was offered Rakesh Sharma biopic when Aamir Khan was part of it: Priyanka Chopra

Latest reports suggested that Aamir Khan has quit Rakesh Sharma biopic, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan would replace him. But Priyanka Chopra will still be a part or not, is not yet confirmed. Latest reports suggested that Aamir Khan has quit Rakesh Sharma biopic, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan would replace him. But Priyanka Chopra will still be a part or not, is not yet confirmed.

Making two huge confirmations during her first red carpet appearance in India after more than six months, actor Priyanka Chopra says she was supposed to star in astronaut Rakesh Sharma’s biopic starring Aamir Khan, but now that the superstar is not a part of it anymore, she does not know where things stand for the project.

Priyanka Chopra’s name had long been rumoured to be attached with the biopic of Rakesh Sharma, the only Indian to travel in space, but neither the actor nor the film’s producer Sidharth Roy Kapur confirmed the same. Aamir, however, announced his involvement with the project a few months ago. But latest reports suggest that he has quit the film, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan would replace him.

Spilling the beans on the yet-untitled film, which will be directed by debutante Mahesh Mathai, Priyanka said that it was one of the scripts that she had finalised and they were supposed to begin filming in 2019.

“I have finalised two-three scripts. Now, I am left to make announcements. Yes, Rakesh Sharma biopic was one of them. I was approached for that film when Aamir was doing it. We were supposed to do in 2019. Now, I don’t know,” she told mediapersons. When specifically asked if Aamir had quit the film, Priyanka replied, “Aamir is not in the film now.”

Later, when another scribe mentioned about SRK replacing Aamir in the film, Priyanka said “I don’t know. I haven’t got any confirmations. I haven’t spoken to Sid or Mahesh sir. As soon as I know, I will see.”

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan haven’t worked together since sharing screen space in filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s Don 2 in 2011.

