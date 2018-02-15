Priyanka Chopra not suing Nirav Modi, to terminate contract with him

many reports suggested that Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, who was earlier the global brand ambassador of Nirav Modi’s brand, was suing the jeweller and the label. many reports suggested that Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, who was earlier the global brand ambassador of Nirav Modi’s brand, was suing the jeweller and the label.

Priyanka Chopra has refuted media reports that she was suing billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi over non-payment for an endorsement deal. The actor added that she has decided to terminate her contract with Nirav in the wake of allegations of fraud against the businessman.

Since morning, many reports suggested that Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, who was earlier the global brand ambassador of Nirav Modi’s brand, was suing the jeweller and the label. Dismissing the reports, Priyanka’s spokesperson has issued a statement saying, “There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has sued Nirav Modi. This is not true. However, she is currently seeking legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi.”

State-owned Punjab National Bank had on Wednesday said that it had detected a USD 1.77 billion (about Rs 11,400 crore) scam where Nirav Modi allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from a branch in Mumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who too previously endorsed Nirav Modi’s eponymous jewellery label, was also said to be seeking legal options to sue Modi over non-payment but a source close to the Aiyaary actor told indianexpress.com that there was no truth to the speculation.

“His contract with the brand expired last year itself. So, there is no issue of non-payment,” the insider said. Sidharth and Priyanka shot for an advertisement for Nirav Modi late last year.

