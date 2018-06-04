Priyanka Chopra’s latest photo with niece Sky Krishna will warm your hearts

Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram photo features her adorable niece Sky Krishna. Priyanka Chopra’s latest Instagram photo features her adorable niece Sky Krishna.

While fans are busy speculating whether Priyanka Chopra is dating the “Jealous” singer and songwriter Nick Jonas or not, the doting aunt is busy spending quality time with her niece Sky Krishna in California. Priyanka has often been spotted showering love on her baby niece through some heartwarming social media posts and her latest photo on Instagram is proof of the same.

In the photo, Priyanka can be seen holding baby Sky in her arms and pampering her. “Twinning… love my baby girl @sky.krishna #sundayfunday,” reads her caption. Priyanka has also shared a bunch of other pictures with Sky on her Instastory including one where Sky is playing with Priyanka’s pet puppy Diana.

A few days ago, the Baywatch actor had also shared a picture where she was seen taking a dip in the pool with her niece. “Meanwhile…masi and baby…@sky.krishna best hugs ever @divya_jyoti,” read her caption.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas broke the internet yesterday with their adorable camaraderie on Instagram. Priyanka Chopra recently shared a photo with the caption, “Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls. @anjula_acharia @mubinarattonsey @chanelofficial,” and guess who commented on the same. Nick seemed to really like Priyanka’s happy photo and was quick to leave a comment that read, “That smile,” with a heart emoji.

The couple has been spotted hanging out on various occasions lately. While the two went for a cozy dinner date in Los Angeles recently, Priyanka was also seen chilling with Nick’s friends on a yacht a few days ago. The 35-year-old Quantico star Priyanka Chopra and the 25-year-old singer Nick Jonas were first spotted together on the Met Gala red carpet.

On the movie front, Priyanka Chopra has Hollywood projects like A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? in her kitty. The actress is also coming back to home ground with Salman Khan’s Bharat this year.

