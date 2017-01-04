Priyanka Chopra wants to quit her addictions in 2017. Will she be successful? Watch video

Priyanka Chopra will also present an award at Golden Globe Awards 2017. Priyanka Chopra will also present an award at Golden Globe Awards 2017.

They say to be a star, you have to let go of a lot of things, and not only means your personal life. But Priyanka Chopra is for sure letting go of something more – her health. The actor, who was in India to spend her Christmas and New Year vacations, spoke about her the resolutions she makes every year but never really follows. Yes, the Quantico-star breaks her New Year resolutions too!

Priyanka Chopra has shared a special video on Facebook where she has sworn to follow a healthy lifestyle. To all those who swear by her fitness and the way she carries herself, might feel a little lost if we tell you that the 34-year-old actor is addicted to drinking 25 cups of coffee a day!

Priyanka revealed a lot of things about herself in the video titled “Goals of 2017”. She further said she sleeps for only four hours and has unhealthy eating habits. Though Peecee vows to get rid of all these bad habits in 2017, she ends the video with a giggle saying, “ask me how far I have reached my goals.”

Watch the video here.

We already know how big a foodie Priyanka is and how she loves to gym to shed those calories, we doubt if she will be able to reach her goals. But having said that, she has always surprised us with her determination. We hope she does this again.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is back to US to shoot for her American show, Quantico. Even in India, Priyanka was busy promoting her Punjabi production Sarvann.

