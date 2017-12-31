Priyanka Chopra is chilling in London with loved ones ahead of new year; see photos

Priyanka Chopra will be ringing in the new year in London. Priyanka Chopra will be ringing in the new year in London.

Priyanka Chopra is a busy lady, but the actor has decided to take a break from her hectic schedule and ring in the new year with her loved ones. Priyanka was in Mumbai for a few days recently, but the talented lady has flown to London, UK, with her family and close friends for new year, according to her latest Instagram posts.

The actor has already reached London, and has kept her followers on social media updated with quite a few interesting posts.

Priyanka will be ringing in the year with her mother Madhu Chopra, brother Siddharth, and best friend Tamanna Dutt. The actor had posted a couple of Instagram stories with her loved ones. In one picture, she was seen posing with her family, and in another photograph, the actor had posted a picture of delicacies of London.

The actor had also posted another picture with her family and friends while she was on her way to London. The picture was captioned as, “I guess it’s gonna be a winter wonderland.. London here we come. @madhumalati @tam2cul @siddharthchopra89 we Miss u @sudeepdutt.”

In an Instagram post, which Priyanka posted last night, she was seen hanging out with her friend Tamanna. The pretty lady was watching a game of football as she posed for a photograph with her bestie. The caption of the picture read, “Just casually posing while watching the game! Cause our team won. @tam2cul #chelsea.”

Fans were hoping that Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai visit will end with her announcing a new Bollywood project but this did not happen. Her next Bollywood project is yet to be announced.

