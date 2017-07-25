Priyanka Chopra’s new blonde look is a total stunner, see photo

Priyanka Chopra’s new photoshoot picture looks amazing. Priyanka Chopra’s new photoshoot picture looks amazing.

Hollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra’s latest photoshoot for L’Officiel India is seriously mind-blowing and we can’t decide if there is anything that this Baywatch actor can’t pull off.

Even though it is a little difficult to recognize the Quantico actor in the photo, there is no doubt that she looks absolutely stunning with her red ensemble and blonde mane. Sharing a photo, celebrity hairstylist Priyanka Borkar wrote, “Yaaaasss 👐👐@priyankachopra for @lofficielindia .@abhaysingh75 @brendondegee @hairbypriyanka.”

Priyanka was last spotted enjoying her vacation in Maldives with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddhartha Chopra. She celebrated her birthday at the island paradise and The Chopra vacation pictures have since been breaking the internet.

On receiving innumerable blessings and wishes for her birthday, Priyanka made sure to thank her fans. She expressed her happiness by saying “I would like to take a second to say thank you to everyone who has wished me. As you can see, this is my island queen vibe. I am really really overwhelmed being with my family and all the love that I got from all of you. Thank you so much, I feel really blessed.”

On the work front, Priyanka has signed a number of Hollywood projects which includes Isn’t It Romantic?, which stars Adam Devine, Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson, and A Kid Like Jake alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons and Octavia Spencer. Photos from the sets of the films had surfaced online a few days ago confirming Priyanka’s presence in the projects.

