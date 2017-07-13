Priyanka Chopra movies list till 2017, her upcoming films for 2017 and 2018

- Priyanka Chopra bonds with Rebel Wilson on the sets of Isn’t it Romantic. See photos
Priyanka Chopra is the star of the season right now in Hollywood. After garnering critical acclaim for her performance in Baywatch, which otherwise was not received well in the native market, she has signed two more Hollywood films. A Kid Like Jake alongside Homeland star Claire Danes and Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons. She will also be seen in the film Isn’t It Romantic also starring Pitch Perfect fame Rebel Wilson.
After winning the American audience with her portrayal of FBI recruit/agent Alex Parrish, Priyanka Chopra hasn’t looked back. From winning beauty pageants to working in films, the actor has seen a lot of changes during her time in Bollywood, and now Hollywood too. She has become a confident artiste, who has started her own production venture titled Purple Pebbles. Also, she won a National Award for the first film that she produced in Marathi titled Ventilator. She is not just an actor, but is also a singer who traveled to the west initially to sing songs and collaborate with artistes for albums. Even though her career spans over 50 films, her first ever audition happened for the ABC’s show Quantico.
Her first film, however, was not a Bollywood film. She was introduced to the world of cinema through a Tamil movie titled Thamizhan opposite popular actor Vijay. Much before she debuted as a singer in Bollywood, Priyanka also sang a song for the film titled, Ullathai Killathe. So, here is a list of films that the star has been a part of since her debut in the film industry.
List of Priyanka Chopra movies before 2017 |
Thamizhan
The Hero: Love Story of a Spy
Andaaz
Plan
Kismat
Asambhav
Mujhse Shaadi Karogi
Aitraaz
Blackmail
Karam
Waqt: The Race Against Time
Yakeen
Barsaat
Bluffmaster!
Krrish
Aap Ki Khatir
Don
Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love
Big Brother
Love Story 2050
God Tussi Great Ho
Chamku
Drona
Fashion
Dostana
Kaminey
What’s Your Raashee?
Pyaar Impossible!
Anjaana Anjaani
7 Khoon Maaf
Ra.One
Don 2
Agneepath
Teri Meri Kahaani
Barfi!
Deewana Main Deewana
Planes
Zanjeer
Krrish 3
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Gunday
Mary Kom
Dil Dhadakne Do
Bajirao Mastani
Jai Gangaajal
Priyanka Chopra cameo |
Taxi No. 9211
36 China Town
Alag
Om Shanti Om
My Name is Anthony Gonsalves
Billu
Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai
Shootout at Wadala
Bombay Talkies
Priyanka Chopra movies in 2017 |
Baywatch
Priyanka Chopra movies in 2018 |
A Kid Like Jake
Isn’t It Romantic?
