Priyanka Chopra movies list till 2017, her upcoming films for 2017 and 2018

Here is a list of all the movies that Priyanka Chopra has been a part of. Here is a list of all the movies that Priyanka Chopra has been a part of.

Priyanka Chopra is the star of the season right now in Hollywood. After garnering critical acclaim for her performance in Baywatch, which otherwise was not received well in the native market, she has signed two more Hollywood films. A Kid Like Jake alongside Homeland star Claire Danes and Big Bang Theory actor Jim Parsons. She will also be seen in the film Isn’t It Romantic also starring Pitch Perfect fame Rebel Wilson.

After winning the American audience with her portrayal of FBI recruit/agent Alex Parrish, Priyanka Chopra hasn’t looked back. From winning beauty pageants to working in films, the actor has seen a lot of changes during her time in Bollywood, and now Hollywood too. She has become a confident artiste, who has started her own production venture titled Purple Pebbles. Also, she won a National Award for the first film that she produced in Marathi titled Ventilator. She is not just an actor, but is also a singer who traveled to the west initially to sing songs and collaborate with artistes for albums. Even though her career spans over 50 films, her first ever audition happened for the ABC’s show Quantico.

Her first film, however, was not a Bollywood film. She was introduced to the world of cinema through a Tamil movie titled Thamizhan opposite popular actor Vijay. Much before she debuted as a singer in Bollywood, Priyanka also sang a song for the film titled, Ullathai Killathe. So, here is a list of films that the star has been a part of since her debut in the film industry.

List of Priyanka Chopra movies before 2017 |

Thamizhan

The Hero: Love Story of a Spy

Andaaz

Plan

Kismat

Asambhav

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Aitraaz

Blackmail

Karam

Waqt: The Race Against Time

Yakeen

Barsaat

Bluffmaster!

Krrish

Aap Ki Khatir

Don

Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love

Big Brother

Love Story 2050

God Tussi Great Ho

Chamku

Drona

Fashion

Dostana

Kaminey

What’s Your Raashee?

Pyaar Impossible!

Anjaana Anjaani

7 Khoon Maaf

Ra.One

Don 2

Agneepath

Teri Meri Kahaani

Barfi!

Deewana Main Deewana

Planes

Zanjeer

Krrish 3

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Gunday

Mary Kom

Dil Dhadakne Do

Bajirao Mastani

Jai Gangaajal

Priyanka Chopra cameo |

Taxi No. 9211

36 China Town

Alag

Om Shanti Om

My Name is Anthony Gonsalves

Billu

Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai

Shootout at Wadala

Bombay Talkies

Priyanka Chopra movies in 2017 |

Baywatch

Priyanka Chopra movies in 2018 |

A Kid Like Jake

Isn’t It Romantic?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd