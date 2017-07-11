Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu clears air on her dress row while meeting PM Narendra Modi in Berlin: PM had no issue with it

Priyanka Chopra’s mother clarifies the matter over her dress when she met PM Narendra Modi. Priyanka Chopra’s mother clarifies the matter over her dress when she met PM Narendra Modi.

Priyanka Chopra makes headlines wherever she goes. She even did that during her Hollywood debut Baywatch promotions in Berlin sometime back but it was more for her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi there. While she took to social media platforms to share the excitement of her memorable chat with PM Modi, little did she expect a backlash and getting trolled for something very unexpected – her dress!

Within minutes of her post, Twiteratti started slamming her for her outfit. They were upset with fact that Priyanka chose to wear a knee-length midi dress instead of a saree for her meeting with PM Modi. But it didn’t take long for Priyanka to retaliate after receiving so much flak for just flaunting her legs. She soon posted another picture showing off her legs. And this time, she captioned it as, “Legs for days… It’s the genes with Madhu Chopra nights out in Berlin… Being Baywatch.”

Now, her mother Madhu Chopra has come out in support of her daughter and clarified how the PM’s protocol office had no problems from Priyanka’s attire. Her statement is a hard slap for all the haters as she makes a valid point. She told Pinkvilla, “Her neckline was right up to her jaw, her hands were covered. They met in the lobby before she was to go for a Baywatch promotional event. She couldn’t have pleaded with the PM to give her two minutes so that she could wear a saree.”

Madhu also added, “He and his team had no problem. In fact, we got an official communication from the protocol officer later that the PM had no issue with it. But the trolls on social media diluted the whole intent of the meeting.” Well, we never got an official statement from the PM’s office but this does make things clearer to an extent.

