Madhu Chopra on Priyanka Chopra: She’s working too much. I want her to be adventurous, take risks in her personal life

Madhu Chopra, the doctor-turned-film producer opens up about Priyanka Chopra like never before. When you talk to Madhu, you sense a pride that she feels for her daughter. She is a level headed woman who knows how PeeCee has struggled to make her name, not only in the industry, but also to becoming a global icon.

On Priyanka’s 35th birthday, Madhu Chopra gets candid with indianexpress.com, about what she feels for her star daughter, and what she thinks Priyanka misses out on when she is busy being the ultra successful working woman.

What was the thought behind venturing into filmmaking with Priyanka?

When we started Purple Pebble, we wanted to tell stories, stories from every region, in every language, not specifically Maharashtra. But doing Marathi films was sheer pleasure because every Marathi household is full of culture and art. We knew Ventilator had the content, but we didn’t know it would get us the National Award. We want to take chances with stories and genres, hence Kay Re Rascala is an out and out comedy. We want to experiment, and we want to give great movies. We want to tell stories of the north-east-Indian region as well. When Priyanka went there to work on Mary Kom, she actually stayed at Mary Kom’s place when she was prepping for her role. That’s when she heard a lot of stories from there, and the fact that not many people count them as Indians, she wanted their stories to be told, and God willing if things work out, she wants to tell their stories on a global platform.

What about producing Hindi films?

Hindi films is Priyanka’s baby. Knowing her, if I do know her well, then she would never take up a commercial script. So I brainwash her into making commercial films, but she says that everybody is making that, she wants to make films with good scripts. She says gradually the audience respects good content, they don’t like slapstick anymore. She thinks differently.

Your relationship with Priyanka has transcended to a thicker friendship. But do you still end up giving her advice in life?

No, I don’t. We have a proper conversation, and it never sounds like advice, in fact at times she advises me. But I do give her suggestions based on my experience and business knowledge. We have a very healthy interaction, so working together is not difficult at all. We have our differences also but we sort them in a very congenial way.

Being an outsider, Priyanka has established herself in the industry. You two are now building your own little empire here. How was the journey?

The journey was not easy at all. When Priyanka just came it, in fact it was really tough. We were clueless, we were coming from a small town. We came to the city of dreams, and people we read about in Filmfare were actually standing in front of us. It was unreal for us, and we didn’t know how to make the most of it. But her mentor, Pradeep Guha had told her in the very beginning, ‘You have to be yourself, never try anything extra to try to do something you’re not. You’re very good as you are.’ The confidence that he gave her, is the confidence she has carried on till today. She learnt her job at work, she learnt acting while being actually on the job. She had the potential, she has been trained by the best of directors, and she knew how to take it further.

How is Priyanka at home? How was she in her growing-up days?

When she is at home, Priyanka is the Priyanka, my baby. When she is working, when she is acting, she is just that, and then there are no distractions. She actually breaks her day in various compartments. All her work is sorted, you might think she is juggling a lot that is already on her plate but that’s not the case. She knows exactly what she is doing and when she should take the next step. She gives 100 percent attention to the job she is at, if she is talking to you, she is all yours. I take pride in her upbringing, she has come up so well.

Priyanka was a a tomboy, but when she came back from boring school she was this girl who just knew how to live. Her upbringing is influenced by a lot of people in my family. She barely stayed with me, she spent more time with different members of the family while growing up. And, she has taken the good things from everybody.

You recently spoke about how if a book is written on Priyanka, it will be a boring book, because she works all day. As a mother, what do you think she needs in her life to make it more fun?

Maybe she needs to be more adventurous, and take more risks in her personal life. She is working too much. What do you write about a person like her, she takes her work so seriously. She goes to work, comes home, works, and goes to bed. What do you write about her, really?

