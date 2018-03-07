Priyanka Chopra’s colleagues said she was mad to make Bhojpuri films: Madhu Chopra

Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra says the actor’s colleagues in Bollywood were sceptical when they announced their first venture – a Bhojpuri film. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra says the actor’s colleagues in Bollywood were sceptical when they announced their first venture – a Bhojpuri film.

Priyanka Chopra’s production house Purple Pebble Pictures has made a name for itself in the business of cinema, but her mother and the company’s co-founder Madhu Chopra says the actor’s colleagues in Bollywood were sceptical when they announced their first venture – a Bhojpuri film.

It was the 2016 film Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, which marked Priyanka’s entry into film production. Today, at a FICCI Frames session titled “Beyond Bollywood: Does regional cinema make better sense?”, Madhu revealed that Priyanka’s colleagues were shocked and even questioned her decision to back a Bhojpuri film, saying it doesn’t go with her brand image.

“The first film we did was a Bhojpuri film. You can’t imagine what reaction I got from Bombay. Priyanka’s colleagues and peers said, ‘Your mom has gone mad. Why are you all even making Bhojpuri films? It doesn’t go with your brand image’,” said Madhu.

“But I told Priyanka, you are uplifting a region that needs your attention. You are doing it for a passion and cause. I can say it with great pride that commercial success or business was not on our mind. It was forging a path and becoming an option for new regions,” she added.

Today, Purple Pebble Pictures has several projects lined up including a Hindi film, which will reportedly be helmed by Pink director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd