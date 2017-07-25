Priyanka Chopra misses family post her birthday vacations. See photo

Priyanka Chopra gives major throwback to her vacations. Priyanka Chopra gives major throwback to her vacations.

Priyanka Chopra has been a busy bee. The actor spent some quality time with her family away from the hustle bustle of cities like Los Angeles and Mumbai. Priyanka was in Maldives for around a week and celebrated her birthday feeling like a beach queen. But now, as she is back on the sets of her next film, Priyanka is missing her family. The 35-year-old took to her Instagram account and posted a throwback picture in which the actor is seen wearing a cute tiara as a part of her birthday celebration.

At present, Priyanka is back to the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, and has begun shooting for her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic. During her birthday, Priyanka’s co-stars Rebel Wilson and director Strauss Schulson along with others wished her a very happy birthday by singing the birthday song for Bollywood’s desi girl. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you to my Romantics ! @rebelwilson @andybovine @straussschulson Gina and the whole team! Means so much .. back to u soon ❤️❤️”

Meanwhile, the ‘Desi’ girl will be the guest of honour at the fundraiser event of Toronto Film Festival on September 6. Beyond this, the Baywatch star has been nominated in the Villain category at the Teen Choice 2017 Awards. Priyanka took to Facebook to thank her fans and wrote, “This truly means a lot, thank you Teen Choice Awards for nominating me as Choice Movie Villain, and a huge thank you to all who have voted!”

Well, we cannot wait to see her grabbing yet another award for her work in Hollywood.

