It is a fairytale for both Meghan Markle, Anushka Sharma: Priyanka Chopra

Expressing her happiness over the big news in the personal lives of her colleagues and friends – Hollywood actor Meghan Markle and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma, actor Priyanka Chopra says it fills her heart with joy to see the two women living their fairy tales.

While Anushka tied the knot with longtime boyfriend, cricketer Virat Kohli on December 11, Meghan announced her engagement to Prince Harry last month and is set to wed him on May 19 next year. Reacting to Meghan’s engagement, Priyanka Chopra said she has spoken to the Suits actor and is very happy for her. “I don’t know about the wedding. I don’t know about that but of course I have spoken to her (Meghan) and I am extremely happy for her.”

Priyanka, then, went on to mention about the big development in the life of Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, with whom she shares a warm relationship off screen. “It is a fairytale for both Meg and Anushka. Two people, who I really know, have their fairytale weddings. It is really great to see,” the Quantico star told mediapersons at the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards.

Priyanka Chopra was also asked about her own plans of walking down the aisle. The actor laughed and replied that marriage is not something to “plan for” and it is just about having the right man. “I need to have a guy to get married. When I will get a guy, the right guy, I will get married. Maybe I haven’t got any guy, a guy who is suitable for me,” she said.

