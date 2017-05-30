Priyanka Chopra meets PM Narendra Modi in Berlin thanks to a ‘lovely coincidence’. See photos

Priyanka Chopra feels lucky to meet the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi as he is in Germany, at the start of his four-nation tour. Priyanka Chopra feels lucky to meet the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi as he is in Germany, at the start of his four-nation tour.

Priyanka Chopra feels lucky as the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took some time off from his busy schedule and met the Baywatch actor. The two happened to be in Berlin at the same time and this ‘lovely coincidence’ was responsible for a meeting between the two. Priyanka Chopra tweeted an image, posing with the Prime Minister and captioned it as, “Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. 🙏🏼🇮🇳”

She also shared another picture on her Instagram account and wrote along with the image, “Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳.”

See the photos shared by Priyanka Chopra with PM Narendra Modi:

Thank you for taking the time to meet me this morning @narendramodi Sir. Such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time. pic.twitter.com/vLzUSH5WR1 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 30, 2017

While we wonder what Priyanka, our global star, discussed with the PM, we know that PM Modi arrived in Germany on May 29, at the start of his four-nation tour, which will cover Spain, Russia and France besides Germany.

PM Modi is in Germany and also meet the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and held “very good” discussions on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues like the Brexit consequences, trade and radicalisation in the context of recent terror attacks in Europe.

An official statement by the Prime Minister’s Office stated, “The interaction lasted nearly three hours, and covered various areas of mutual interest including smart cities, skill development, clean energy etc. There was appreciation for India’s economic reform agenda, including GST (Goods and Services Tax).”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is busy post her Hollywood debut film Baywatch saw a release in the US. The film is set to hit the theaters in Indian on June 2. Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman too is set to release on the very date. Dwayne Johnson and Priyanka Chopra’s film got bad reviews but Priyanka’s performance in the film was praised. We need to wait till the film releases in India and witness her work.

