Priyanka Chopra lives a double life to maintain balance between her personal and professional side

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, who has been juggling work between the US and India, says it is easy to get lost in work, but she makes it a point to take out some time for her friends and family.

She says she finds a balance in her personal and professional life “by living a double life”.

“Let’s be honest, it’s tough to always maintain a balance but you’ve got to do what you feel is important,” Priyanka had told IANS in an email interview.

She added: “I work very hard but when I need to create time for myself, my family or friends for example, I will make the time. I understand my priorities and so does my team so when I need to do something that’s important to me I will. I also make an effort to be connected… it’s easy to get lost in work.”

For Priyanka, it all started at the age of 17 when she was crowned Miss World. She soon stepped into the world of Bollywood in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. Projects like Don, Fashion, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Mary Kom and Bajirao Mastani are milestones in her career graph.

She was at the peak of her career when she explored the world of music with singles like “In my city” and “Exotic”, and then walked into the US television space as FBI agent Alex Parrish in Quantico, which airs in India on Star World and Star World HD. She will soon make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch.

The actor says it is important to “have people in your life who show you the mirror”.

“My family, friends and team have always been that for me and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’ve always been open to feedback… I don’t claim to know everything and it’s important to have an objective perspective or a viewpoint that different from yours. I have a select set of people whose honesty and opinions I trust,” said the actor.

