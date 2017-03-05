Priyanka Chopra’s maasi moments will make you miss your niece or nephew. Check out adorable pictures

Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her nieces. Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her nieces.

After turning heads at the Oscars 2017, Priyanka Chopra is giving us major maasi goals. Priyanka had a busy week and her way of de-stressing is too cute. The actor shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram, which would definitely make you want to go back to your niece/nephew and cuddle and love them. The actor shared a picture in which she is playing with her niece. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Masis face is her favourite drum. @sky.krishna you r such a big little girl now.. she’s gonna be a musician. This girl can carry a note too!”

Priyanka’s ‘obsession’ with her niece reminds you of your moments with your little ones. These pictures also give you an idea that the actor is good at keeping relationships. And it also makes us wonder if she is planning to have a family of her own soon. We think she should give it a thought, don’t you?

The actor, who at present appears in American series Quantico as an FBI agent, will soon take to big screens with her Hollywood debut film, Baywatch. Priyanka plays the negative character in this film, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the lead role. However, her ‘busy schedule’ is not affecting her work in India. Though she has not signed any Hindi film, she is actively involved in the work of her production house, Purple Pebble Pictures.

At present, the production house, which is co-owned by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, is busy with post-production work of their upcoming children’s feature film in Konkani-Hindi, which is set in Goa. The film is called Little Joe.

