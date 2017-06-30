Launching Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta in Andaaz was a risk but it paid off: Suneel Darshan

Sunnel Darshan was the person who gave former beauty queens Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta their first break in 2003 release, Andaaz. Sunnel Darshan was the person who gave former beauty queens Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta their first break in 2003 release, Andaaz.

Amid the debate of nepotism and how industry is not really positive about giving a chance to those with no backing in Bollywood, ace director Suneel Darshan is introducing a new face Natasha Fernandez with his upcoming film, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, a thriller which also stars his son Shiv Darshan. But it’s nothing new for the director as he was the person who gave former beauty queens Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta their first break in 2003 release, Andaaz, also starring Akshay Kumar.

The film might not have done great at the box office but it for sure worked well for the actors, especially Priyanka Chopra who is a global icon today. But has the risk factor changed over time? The director’s answer to this question is quite positive.

Suneel says, “I don’t know if its tough or simple to launch a new face but I know that whatever you do with dedication and sincerity, it will pay off. Yes, I do need support to take my dream forward. When I made Andaaz, I did have Akshay Kumar but I introduced these two new girls, Priyanka and Lara. Even then people were worried about what disaster I was making even though I did have the option to cast big stars. But eventually everything paid off not just for me but also for the girls. So, I move with the optimism.”

He, in fact, compared his leading lady Natasha to Priyanka, saying that he sees a glimpse of Priyanka in her. Reacting to the same thing, Natasha said she feels honoured that the director has compared her to Priyanka who is a global icon. However, when asked about her favourite actor, she could not stop gushing over Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. “She is epitome of grace and beauty. Her eyes are so expressive, they say everything,” said the actor.

Watch the trailer of Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha here

If we look at the trailer of the film, it is an amalgamation of hit formulas that were tried before in the Indian cinema. When asked about the same, Suneel said, “Well, I did not thought to put it that way. It was not intentional. I was putting a film together and everything that I thought was required or what story demanded it has been amalgamated into the story. The 2.40 minutes narrative in the trailer, we tried to put what the film is about and how the music is going to be a treat for audience.” But while watching the theatrical version of the film, once cannot miss an evident resemblance between Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha and Rishi Kapoor’s Karz. Whether the title or the beginning or the reincarnation part, a lot of things about the film were extremely similar to the yesteryear hit.

But the director denies this. “It has got nothing to do with Karz. Its something that I pondered a lot before I wrote it. I did not have Karz as the base but it is just coincidental. Since the title is such, it does remind you of the film.”

Starring Shiv Darshan, Natasha Fernandez and Upen Patel, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha is a thriller and total Bollywood masala film, which is scheduled for July 7 release.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd