Meet Priyanka Chopra’s rascalas from her next Marathi venture. See photo

Priyanka Chopra reveals a new poster of her upcoming Marathi production, Kay Re Rascalaa, introducing the main leads of the film. The actor shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “Meet my 2 #rascalas. Raja and Guddu. Coming soon on July 14 our next Marathi Production.”

This is Priyanka’s second Marathi production after Ventilator, which received positive reviews from audiences as well as critics. In fact, the film won big at the National Awards this year. The comedy film will be directed by first-timer I Giridharan Swamy, who has been a cinematographer in two Marathi films, Mee Aani U and Well Done Bhalya.

Beyond this, Priyanka’s production house, Purple Pebble Pictures, is also prepping up for the release of their first Sikkimese film, Pahuna. The film’s first look was revealed at the Cannes film festival this year.

Pahuna is a story about love, strength, and courage of three Nepali children who get separated from their parents while fleeing the Maoist agitation from Nepal to Sikkim. The entire cast and many of the technicians are from Sikkim.

Explaining the rationale behind their banner’s regional language forays, Madhu said, “Stories from the various Indian states are routinely turned into Hindi films. Bollywood benefits commercially in the bargain. Our core idea is to narrate these tales in the languages that they stem from.”

Apart from Pahuna and Kay Re Rascalaa, Priyanka’s production house has a Bengali film in the pipeline. The film, called Nalini, is a bilingual inspired by a little-known romantic chapter from Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s early life.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is busy with her next Hollywood project. Though her Hollywood debut Baywatch failed to perform as expected at the box office but it has not affected the actor’s race to conquer the world.

At present, Priyanka is shooting for A Kid Like Jake.

