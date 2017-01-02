Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor have had a perfect start to 2017. See pics

Priyanka Chopra’s beach selfie and Jacqueline Fernandez’s sport picture is just perfect. Priyanka Chopra’s beach selfie and Jacqueline Fernandez’s sport picture is just perfect.

Bollywood has welcomed New Year in full swing. While a lot of us cannot get over the Kareena Kapoor Khan- Saif Ali Khan’s house party on New Year’s eve, Priyanka Chopra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan have started off 2017 with breathtaking and trend-setting pictures. Priyanka shared a picture on her Instagram in which she is sunbathing on a beach. Her beach look is drool-worthy.

Along with the picture, she wrote a caption which read, “Past and Present I know well; each is a friend and sometimes an enemy to me. But it is the quiet, beckoning Future, an absolute stranger, with whom I have fallen madly in love. -Richelle E. Goodrich. 1st selfie on the last day of vacayyyy.. have a wonderful year everyone… NYC bound….”

Well, this desi girl is prepping up for her Hollywood debut Baywatch, which also stars Dwayne Johnson. Apart from that, the actor will be presenting Golden Globe Awards this year and has yet again been nominated for People’s Choice Awards 2017 for her television series Quantico season 2, in which Priyanka plays an FBI agent. But along with being busy with her overseas projects, she has also been spotted extensively promoting her Punjabi production film, Sarvann. She is likely to announce her Bollywood projects soon too.

Next up is the picture of Jacqueline Fernandez. Standing in the middle of snow-capped mountains, this picture of Jacqueline for sure makes us want to pack our bags and leave for vacations. In fact, the actor has some short videos, which totally make us fall in love with this cute actor.

Oh, by the way, this actor has her skiing game strong. Jacqueline spent her Christmas and New Years with her family at Courchevel, which is a French Alps ski resort.

The actor, who had an amazing 2016, has wrapped up the shoot of her next flick with Sidharth Malhotra. The film, called Reload, is a sequel to Bang Bang that starred Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif.

Talking about skiing, how can one miss Hrithik Roshan’s picture with his sons. This adorable picture tags Hrithik as the best father one could see. The actor often spends his holidays with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and every time, he ensures they experience a new adventure. Even on New Year, the actor took his children on an adventure spree.

Along with this beautiful picture, the actor wrote, “Another year. Another chance to make life even brighter and better. Work hard, play harder. Envision it, manifest it. Let’s make the most of it. A Happy New Year to all of you from me and my boys!”

The actor has a big release, Kaabil this year. Soon, he would start promoting his film, which clashes with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees.

Last but not the least is Sonam Kapoor’s perfect picture with her bae Anand Ahuja. The actor, who is rumoured to be dating her best friend Anand, is spending some quality time in London and their first picture together of 2017 is extremely cute, setting friendship goals for the year.

Well, that’s for sure the kind of crazy bond we all have experienced. Don’t they look adorable here?

The actor won hearts for her performance in Neerja. Now, she will soon start shooting for her next films, Veerey Di Wedding and Battle for Bittora.

