Priyanka Chopra is off to chill on an island with her family to celebrate her birthday, see photos

Priyanka Chopra may not be attending IIFA this year, but she is definitely making the most of her time and spending it with her loved ones. She recently shared some pictures on Instagram, where she can be seen having a fun time with her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra. And by the looks of the pictures, they are off to an island via a sea plane. She captioned one picture as, “Happy family vacaaaaayyyyy.. #Chopra’sOut @siddharthchopra89 @madhuchopra.”

Even her Instagram story features PeeCee having a nap with her mother with “Ready for vacaay! Family time” written over the picture. Earlier in an interview, Priyanka had revealed that the real reason for her not attending the award show was that she wanted to spend her birthday which falls on July 18 with her family.

She had said, “I always do the opposite. I never do normal. Normal is boring. It’s my birthday and I am going out with my family and friends. For me, this year doing this was more important and IIFA is happening around that time. I wanted to spend time with my family because we don’t get to be with each other much while juggling between Mumbai, Pune and the US. I think I deserve a five-six day break.”

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in two upcoming Hollywood projects — Isn’t It Romantic? and A Kid Like Jake. Recently, the pictures from the sets of the movies surfaced online and have left fans waiting for Priyanka’s presence online.

