Photo: Priyanka Chopra is ‘unstoppable’ in black as she flaunts her hottest avatar

Priyanka Chopra recalls her days when she was bullied in the US. Priyanka Chopra recalls her days when she was bullied in the US.

Priyanka Chopra’s career graph is a proof that she is simply unstoppable. Vogue India shared its September issue featuring Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra, and they captioned it “The Unstoppable Priyanka Chopra”. “Unstoppable. Unruly. Unconstrained. Call it what you like. It is what it is. Thank you @VOGUEIndia…,” the actor captioned while sharing the photo.

Hiding behind a net, dusky beauty Priyanka was seen trying to claw her way out of what’s hindering her. The symbolism of this photo was understood after reading her interview with the magazine. The Quantico actor spoke about the times when she was bullied by her classmates in US and how she regrets doing a fairness cream advertisement during the initial phase of her career.

The Baywatch actor had come to America when she was 12. You may think that her high school life was as perfect as one sees in Hollywood films but apparently it wasn’t. That’s why she chose to move back to India. “There was this girl who was a major bully. I think she didn’t like me because her boyfriend liked me, or some high-school dynamic. She made my life hell. She used to call me names and would push me against the locker. High school’s hard for everybody, and then there’s this woman. I asked my mom, “What do you think about me coming back?” She flew down and picked me up,” said Priyanka Chopra in the interview with Vogue.

Unstoppable. Unruly. Unconstrained. Call it what you like. It is what it is. Thank you @VOGUEIndia… pic.twitter.com/bRwU1wYexX — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 4, 2017

Post the age of 15 she started getting a lot of attention for her appearance. “Oh, it was great for my ego. Before 15, I had a lot of self-esteem issues. I was very conscious of the colour of my skin. I was very conscious of being, like, a super-gawky, skinny teenager,” she said. PeeCee was more conscious about her skin tone in India than in America because in this country you are prettier if you have a fair skin, the actor added later. Later in the interview she even revealed that she regretted doing a fairness cream ad.

“Then when I was an actor, around my early twenties, I did a commercial for a skin-lightening cream. I was playing that girl with insecurities. And when I saw it, I was like, “Oh shit. What did I do?” I started talking about being proud of the way I looked. I actually like my skin tone,” she said.

