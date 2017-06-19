Priyanka Chopra is unapologetic about paving her own path: ‘I am who I am. You don’t like it, I don’t care’, watch video

Priyanka Chopra: “I am who I am. You like it, great. You don’t like it, I don’t care. Priyanka Chopra: “I am who I am. You like it, great. You don’t like it, I don’t care.

It’s not often you get to listen to Priyanka Chopra talking about her journey. But when she speaks, Priyanka makes sure you take a note of each and every word uttered by her. For someone who has become a prominent face quite smoothly in global showbiz, Priyanka retains every bit of the same straightforwardness and confidence that she displayed while working her way up in Bollywood. In a recent video interview shared on Goalcast Facebook page, Priyanka’s few words of wisdom can come handy for anyone trying to look at the sunny side of things.

“I am who I am. You like it great. You don’t like it, I don’t care. That’s who I’ve always been. So whether I am coming to America or whether I go to India, I am always true to just who I am. If you try and change yourself, according to thinking that, ‘Oh, I am going to a different country’ or ‘I need to please’ or ‘I need to not be alien enough,’ you’re over-thinking it. People have to like you or relate to you for who you are. You can’t be someone else suddenly,” Priyanka said in the video.

“I’ve stayed very true to who I am whether it’s India or here. I mean, as much as I can, of course. But see, what is the choice? That you walk a path like everyone else, dressed in suits, go to work and come back and never have a legacy? Or, you swim upstream like a trout against the norm? And then whatever little you achieve is only yours. It’s not like everyone else. I’d rather have something that is my path, paved by me, something that is my legacy, my own self, my own achievement, than being one of the many of the successful people in the world,” the actor added.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd