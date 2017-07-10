Priyanka Chopra is not single or taken but ‘fabulous’ and her New York trip is proof. See photos

Priyanka Chopra is taking her fans on tour of New York City. Priyanka Chopra is taking her fans on tour of New York City.

Priyanka Chopra has been on a travel spree since last two weeks. The actor was in Los Angeles first and then Paris for a couture week and finally, she is at New York City. But have you ever wondered if you were in her place, what all would you do at a place if you had just one day in hand? Well, the actor has already set some benchmark for her fans. If you are a book lover, Priyanka takes you on a visit to a store which keeps used books on sale to tell you tales beyond the stories written within those hundreds of pages. The actor wrote, “Finding Used bookstores are my favourite.. where have these books been.. what are their stories. What did the readers feel when they turned the pages.. it’s a mystical magical tangible way of touching history.. love your books… u never know who will hold them next…”

Next, she visited a cafe that perfectly describes the star’s personality. The board outside the cafe had three options written – single, taken and fabulous, and of course, Priyanka chose to be fabulous. The actor also had the company – kids. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, “Kids are my favourite people!!!! Best day ever.” We all know that she is amazing with kids. Her pictures with her nieces and nephews are a perfect example for that.

As the day was coming to an end, Priyanka turned into a Twilight princess. So, a day in Priyanka’s life and her trip is about chilling with friends, walking down the streets with nobody around, reading books and meeting people you love. It seems we are sorted with our plans our next trip.

On the work front, Priyanka is shooting for her Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake. The actor might attend IIFA 2017, which is being celebrated at the New York’s Times Square this year.

