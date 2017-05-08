Priyanka Chopra is never doing a pole dance and this is the reason. Watch video

Priyanka Chopra teaches desi dance to kids in Africa. Priyanka Chopra teaches desi dance to kids in Africa.

Priyanka Chopra’s Africa trip as the UNICEF representative has been a moving experience for the actor, who has been spreading some ‘bindi’ and ‘thumka’ magic across the villages she has been to. The videos she has shared speak for the person Priyanka is as we can see her having loads of fun and living the moment, bringing a smile on our faces as well. However, this trip has surely made her learn one thing about her profession of acting. She strictly says ‘no’ to pole dance and this is the reason.

In a video, kids around her are playing and want the 34-year-old actor to participate with them. However, here’s the catch, to come down from the swing, the kids were using a pole and Priyanka is scared tcould be seen being all scared to do so. “Hahahah I really was scared! Lol! No pole dancing for me!,” writes Priyanka.

One of the special moments for Priyanka is the one where a little kid was enquiring about her tattoo. The little one heard stories about PeeCee’s father all day. Sharing a candid picture of her with the kid, Priyanka wrote, “Sindi(3) was very curious about my tattoo.. I told her we r all daddy’s little girls… a lot of these girls are vulnerable to predators who are father figures. Its heartbreaking. But she was just precious. My tail all day. Following me around like lil bo peep.”

Also read | Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra: I can’t speak on behalf of everyone in Bollywood

Through Instagram stories, Priyanka has been sharing about how kids and teenagers of the village have been subjected to violence and how teams have been formed to keep the girl child and women safe. Priyanka says the entire journey to Africa has moved her and changed her from within.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s video:

Before heading for promotions of Baywatch, Priyanka shared more videos from her trip. In one of the videos, she is showing off her dance moves to the kids around her, who seem to have taught their dance moves to Priyanka.

Check out Priyanka Chopra dancing with kids:

She wrote, “After they taught me their dance moves I showed them one of mine.. it’s called the “thumka”. She ended the trip with a group hug, “Big group hug!! Final goodbyes.. so hard letting them go. We had so much fun.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd