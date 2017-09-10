Photos: Priyanka Chopra is in Jordan to make a difference in the lives of children refugee

Priyanka Chopra is in Jordan to help children refugees from Syria who are uprooted. Priyanka Chopra is in Jordan to help children refugees from Syria who are uprooted.

Priyanka Chopra had posted an Instagram story and was seen all set to catch a flight, but she kept her destination off the record. This morning, she took to her official Instagram account to posted pictures of herself in a vehicle as she reads a UNICEF dossier. She is in Jordan to help children refugees from Syria who are uprooted. Jordan happens to be a host country for millions of refugees and that is where PeeCee is right now.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram posts are what helped us with everything about this cause that she is working on. The actor first shared a lovely message, along with a boomerang video as she left from Toronto and wrote, “Off and away… where do we go next??? Thank you @tiff_net and @cameronpbailey for the honor at the #shareherjourney Soirée, and giving such an amazing spotlight to my small Sikkimese movie with a big message, Pahuna. Toronto will always be one of my favorite places in the world. Thank you for the love. See you next time! ❤️❤️❤️@madhuchopra @paakhi #neversaynever.”

She was then seen reading a UNICEF file and wrote, “Let’s take this trip together… let’s open our eyes and our hearts to the #ChildrenUprooted in the Syrian Refugee crisis. This will be our #MissionForChildren. Let’s show them that the world cares and help them find a way forward.. come along with me… I’ll update as much as I can and in as much detail as I can… @Unicef #PCInJordan🇯🇴 #syrianrefugees🇸🇾 #ChildrenOfSyria.”

This is not it, Priyanka next posted, “With everything that’s happening in the world around us, it’s important to look forward with hope and love…. that’s what I’ve brought with me to #Jordan along with the resolve to help us understand these amazing survivors and how we can all do our part to help them. Keep u posted #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria.”

And we see her posing on the streets of ‘Beautiful Jordan’ too. “Beautiful #Jordan🇯🇴 a host country to millions of refugees.. let’s open our hearts and figure out how we can help .. will keep you posted as i meet these incredible survivors 🙏🏼 @Unicef #neversaynever Picture credit : @natashapal,” wrote the actor.

And with all this we also cannot miss mentioning a powerful note that our global star shared with her fans:

We love to see all that this actor is doing and that too this beautifully!

