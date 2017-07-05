Priyanka Chopra is having an ‘ongoing love affair’ with Paris, and is as starstruck as us. See photos

Priyanka Chopra’s day in Paris has given us all travel goals like no one else. Priyanka Chopra’s day in Paris has given us all travel goals like no one else.

Priyanka Chopra, the globetrotting Indian star was in Paris recently for the Couture Week. She was invited for the Armani Prive and from what we have seen so far, she is enjoying it. From posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower to enjoying the company of Italian actor Sophia Loren and French actor Isabelle Huppert – she is living the dream. She also attended a dinner, from where she posted a story on Instagram – it looked decadent.

There were also people outside her hotel room who had gathered to sing for Celine Dion, which PeeCee shared as well. From showing her love for fans in Paris by taking selfies and giving autographs, she was also seen with Armani. The star shared all of this on her Instagram page. She also mentioned how meeting the Sophia and Isabelle was a fan girl moment for her. She wrote, “So… I had a fan girl moment.. @isabelle.huppert #sophialoren ❤️❤️❤️😍🙌🏼🎉#PCinParis #armaniprivé.”

She also shared a picture of herself with Armani and wrote, “Such a spectacular show. Thank you for having me Mr. Armani #backstage #PCinParis #couture2017 @armani,” and added, “Amazing to be with an exceptional group of women celebrating the house of @armani . Lovely evening. @naomiwatts #sophialoren #katewinslet @isabelle.huppert #tangWei,” along with a picture that featured Naomi Watts, Kate Winslet, Tang Wei, Sophia and Isabelle. Talk about being starstruck!

See | Priyanka Chopra’s Paris visit

Having been invited by Armani, PeeCee chose to wear a beautiful white high-low swing dress from the house of Armani. When she is not jet-setting to Paris and holidaying in Miami, she shoots for movies and her television show, Quantico. Currently, she is said to be busy with her upcoming Hollywood project, A Kid Like Jake alongside Jim Parsons and Claine Danes.

