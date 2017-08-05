Priyanka Chopra is hanging out with Arpita Khan Sharma in NYC. See photos

Priyanka Chopra and Arpita Khan seem to have a great time in New York City. Priyanka Chopra and Arpita Khan seem to have a great time in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra has taken to her official Instagram account to share some interesting posts about her time out with friend Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband. We know that Arpita Khan is with her family in New York City and our desi girl, who also happens to be in the city, took time off to meet her friends.

Aayush Sharma seems to be behind the camera, as he has clicked some beautiful pictures of the global star. The most recent picture she posted was captioned, “How many seas must a white dove sail Before she sleeps in the sand? Yes, and how many times must the cannon balls fly Before they’re forever banned? The answer, my friend, is blowin’ in the wind The answer is blowin’ in the wind. #dylanstruck 🕊 pic credit : @aaysharma.”

In another post, she was seen enjoying a trip to the Statue of Liberty and she also tagged Arpita Khan Sharma in this post. She wrote, “Boat life. #naturalstateofbeing Photo credit : @nellcan and @maneeshkgoyal #nycdiaries @arpitakhansharma.”

It looks like the two of them are having a great time together. Priyanka also posted a picture of them together to wish Arpita on her birthday and said, “Happy birthday @arpitakhansharma you’re the funnest ever. May you have the best year ever. Was lovely to see you again. ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is quite busy with her two Hollywood films – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? and the upcoming season of her television series, Quantico. She is also collaborating with Will Sparks for her next single titled Young & Free. Other than this, the actor will also don the hat of an executive producer for a sitcom based on the life of Madhuri Dixit!

