CONFIRMED Priyanka Chopra is going to Oscars 2017. This time with Mick Jagger

Oscars 2017 are just two days away and India’s most famous export to Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra, is on her way to the 89th Academy Awards. The Quantico star shared an image on social media confirming that she is indeed attending the ceremony. However, the news pales into insignificance given who is with her as she takes off – none other than Mick Jagger! Yes, once Priyanka shared the image, we just could not keep calm. However, the actor did not share the reason why she was with the Rock legend.

This will be the second year that Priyanka would be seen at the biggest night of Hollywood. Last year as well, the Baywatch star attended the ceremony and also presented an award. She looked beautiful in a nude white gown and was quite a hit at the after party too. In fact, we were hoping that xXx: The Return of Xander Cage actor Deepika Padukone would also be seen sharing the Oscars red carpet with Priyanka. But Deepika said at a recent event that she was not going.

Priyanka is a regular at Hollywood award event and has also received two People’s Choice Awards. She was there at the recent Golden Globes too in a spectacular gold number. The actor is now awaiting her big Hollywood debut, Baywatch that stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron as well. Now, we are all agog what Priyanka will be seen wearing at the red carpet! Any hints, Priyanka?

