Photo: Priyanka Chopra is getting a gym-bod for Quantico season 3

Priyanka Chopra has completed the shoot of her second Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic. Now, the actor is toning up for her next. Priyanka is hitting the gym these days, which has made us wonder that what is it she is prepping up for. The actor shared a picture with her two trainers – army trainer Bree Branker and Austin Cagley, who is a boot camp instructor. So, going by this, it seems the actor is prepping up for the upcoming series of Quantico. The actor is going to shoot for Quantico season 3 in which Priyanka plays an CIA officer Alex Parrish. The audience have been showering love on PeeCee for her performance in the first two seasons. She even took home a People’s Choice Award for two consecutive years.

The actor shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it as, “From never working out to working out with two beasts! Thank you guys for being so rad!”

After wrapping up her second Hollywood film, Isn’t It Romantic, starring Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson among others, Priyanka released an EDM number in collaboration with Will Sparks.

The actor shared lyrics of the song on Instagram and said, “For everyone asking.. I wrote this song at a very precarious time in my life. The lyrics were born from a need for freedom… whatever that freedom may mean to each one of us. What I love most about this track is the spontaneity from which it was born. While I was writing, Will was mixing the track into a roar of emotions and rebelliousness. It all came together in a true creative way. Will has taken the lyrics and given them life. This song reminded me of how much I love making music. @willsparks An experiment that became reality…Just surrendering to this crazy thing called songwriting #YoungAndFree”

The actor will soon announce her next Bollywood project.

