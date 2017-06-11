Priyanka Chopra is ‘feeling the blues’ of father’s loss with family and close friends. See pics

Priyanka Chopra remembers her father on his death anniversary, spends quality time with friends and family. Priyanka Chopra remembers her father on his death anniversary, spends quality time with friends and family.

Priyanka Chopra has always been open about one relationship in her life, that’s her bond with father Ashok Chopra who passed away at the age of 64 in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. The actor, who is in Mumbai, remembered father on his fourth death anniversary, on June 10. The actor spent the emotional day with her family and close friends. She shared some pictures on her Instagram account and thanked her friends for being their while she was feeling blue.

Priyanka wrote, “Love when BFF and I r in the same city! Thx for coming @tam2cul u were missed @sudeepdutt.” In another post, she expressed how her father and mother Madhu Chopra truly personify couple goals. The actor, who always get emotional while talking about her father, wrote, “Sing to me one more time. #daddyandI miss u dad” in one of the posts she shared as a throwback to the times she spent with the father.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is busy reading scripts. The 34-year-old actor has finalised three scripts but has not yet announced what she would be working on. As a producer, the actor is busy with her first Sikkimese project Pahuna, which is still under production. Recently, on Twitter, Priyanka announced her next upcoming Marathi production. Well, the girl is for sure on a winning spree.

Priyanka’s Hollywood debut with Baywatch has received mixed reactions from her fans across the globe. The actor, who is the recipient of People’s Choice Awards for two consecutive years, appeared as a villain in the film which starred Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

