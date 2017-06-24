Priyanka Chopra is confused in life. Is it about her next film project? See photo

Priyanka Chopra’s weekend moods match ours. What about yours? Priyanka Chopra’s weekend moods match ours. What about yours?

Priyanka Chopra who has ruled the Indian box office, is now on her way to rule the Hollywood screens too. She appeared in her first Hollywood movie, Baywatch alongside Dwayne Johnson. Though the film was not received well across the globe, the actor was credited for her performance. Now, she is supposedly even working on her next Hollywood film titled, A Kid Like Jake. This film also stars the Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons. With so much happening in her life, it does make sense for her to find things a little confusing.

Maybe that is why she took to her Instagram account to post an amazing picture of herself and wrote, “Errrmmm.. to do or not to do.. that is the question.. #weekenddilemmas 🥂🎉❤️🙌🏼.” Well, we don’t know what she is thinking of doing, or not doing. But it does look important. Not just this, she had also posted yet another selfie on Instagram and said, “The sun n I.. what can I say… it’s complicated… 💛❤️❤️ #weekendvibes ..” Don’t we all know?

The actor who is now flying back and forth between India and the US is also rumoured to have signed a film with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is currently busy with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s film Padmavati.

According to buzz, the film will have Irrfan Khan playing the role of poet Sahir Ludhianvi, and PeeCee is expected to play the role of his muse, Amrita. If things work out, we will be seeing the actor in a Bollywood film after her last Hindi movie Jai Gangajal in 2016.

