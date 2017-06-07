Priyanka Chopra is coming to Mumbai. Has she chosen a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film as her next Bollywood project?

Priyanka Chopra’s recent tweet state that she has boarded another flight, but this time she is home bound. Priyanka Chopra’s recent tweet state that she has boarded another flight, but this time she is home bound.

Priyanka Chopra is omnipresent. She was at the CFDA Awards a day ago. Then she was singing and dancing in a vivacious video which talks about ‘bridging the gap’. And even before we could take everything that this Baywatch star had to offer, she has boarded another flight, but this time she is home bound. “Why is it so much better to procrastinate than doing the work I’m supposed to on a trans Atlantic flight! Wifi is a distraction! #Mumbaibound!” — tweeted Priyanka a few hours ago letting us know that she has taken off from New York for Mumbai. The Quantico actor will be arriving in India tonight.

As per reports, Priyanka will be in India only for four days and then will head back to the US. There is also a buzz that Priyanka is expected to sign her next Hindi film and will complete few brand endorsements too. This is not the first time when her India visit is being connected with her signing a Bollywood film. As per the latest buzz, this global star will be next seen in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The project is said to be about poetess Amrita Pritam.

Speculations around this movie have been going on for quite sometime now. Priyanka has said in the past that she cannot say no to Bhansali, though no confirmation about this film has been made by any related source as yet. Also she needs to see that with her international projects keeping her busy, will she be able to take out ample time for this Bhansali project, considering the ace filmmaker’s films are grand and require a long shooting schedule along with a lot of commitment from the actors.

Check Priyanka Chopra’s latest tweet here:

Why is it so much better to procrastinate than doing the work I’m supposed to on a trans Atlantic flight!Wifi is a distraction!#Mumbaibound! — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 6, 2017

A report in Mid Day quoted a source saying, “In all likelihood Priyanka’s trip will culminate in the project being locked. An official announcement, however, will be made only after the male lead is cast.” Names like Irrfan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan are said to being considered for the film.

Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut film Baywatch got her a lot of appreciation. Also the actor is busy with a lot of stuff about which she keeps posting on her social media accounts, to keep her fans updated. Now, we await an announcement on her next Bollywood project soon.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd