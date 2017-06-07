Priyanka Chopra is ‘bridging the gap’ and her voice is making this campaign very special. Watch video

Priaynka Chopra’s new ad campaign has an important social message in it. Priaynka Chopra’s new ad campaign has an important social message in it.

It’s mid-week and what we all need is a bright smile and some motivation to keep going for the rest of it. To help you get away with your mid-week blues, Priyanka Chopra is here with her new ad campaign video. And, after watching the video, we can bet you won’t stop smiling ear to ear as you watch it. With her twinkling smile and her warm aura, PeeCee has a very important message to convey through her latest video —the Indian global star is asking everyone to “bridge gaps”.

Priyanka recently shared a series of posts on her Instagram where she is seen singing and dancing with a bunch of other stars who look as jovial as her. The ad campaign that has been shot for the clothing brand GAP has only one message to convey, “Bridging the gap”, in times when people are separated by physical as well as cultural boundaries. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, “#BridgingTheGap is exactly what the world needs right now. It doesn’t matter where you’re from; what matters right now is what you stand for, and we need to stand for love and humanity. Thank you @edward_enninful, for giving me such a “Sunny” song to sing… actually singing this ICONIC song myself was amazing ! Shoutout to the one and only Boney M and Bobby hebb ! Loved singing this for the video with all these amazing people! I hope this inspires a deeper connect with one another. @Gap #Ad.”

Watch Priyanka Chopra’s new ad campaign here:

In a behind-the-scenes video, Priyanka says, “There are so many gaps in this world that need to be filled. We, in this generation, and our children going forward, need to have a relatively evolved sense of thinking, which goes beyond race.” Adding to it the Quantico actor says, “Celebrating our differences doesn’t necessarily mean that we need to be different. Celebrating our differences is being proud of where you come from and engulfing other people who are different from your world.”

The song, “Sunny” composed by Boney M and directed by Edward Enninful, witnesses coming together of people from diverse backgrounds. The video features Priyanka along with 14 other stars including Wiz Khalifa, Christie Brinkley, Alek Wek, Yara Shahidi, Maria Borges, Adwoa Aboah and more. Priyanka definitely is on a roll and it seems like impossible to stop her from achieving a new milestone with every new project. The actor has revolutionised the way the world looked at the Indian cinema industry.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd